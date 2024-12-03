ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

