CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Plans GBX 3.10 Dividend

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets stock traded down GBX 2.31 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282.69 ($3.58). 364,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,598. The stock has a market cap of £791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.18. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.42).

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 94 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £298.92 ($378.33). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 98 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($375.83). Insiders purchased 288 shares of company stock worth $89,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

