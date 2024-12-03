Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 635,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 6.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 4.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in Cognyte Software by 100.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

