Community Bank N.A. Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $412.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $413.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

