Community Bank N.A. Has $661,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

