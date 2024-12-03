Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

