Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

