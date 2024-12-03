Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 258,198 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 456.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 171,658 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.0% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 0.8 %

ELP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 57,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.