Comparing Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and African Agriculture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.41 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.21 African Agriculture $1.75 million 0.00 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Lendway has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

