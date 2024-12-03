Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4556819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Compass Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.