Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4556819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMP

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $4,174,091.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,176.48. This represents a 74.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,237,983 shares of company stock valued at $57,751,622 over the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.