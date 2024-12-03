Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys 11,968 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $368,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 88.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 24.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

GTLB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,180. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

