Concentric Capital Strategies LP Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,973 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

