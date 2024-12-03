Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,902,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,786,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

