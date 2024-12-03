Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $2.96 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $287.47 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

