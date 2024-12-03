Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNDT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 1,061,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $652.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

