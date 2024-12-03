Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

