Contrasting Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.35, indicating that its stock price is 1,835% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers 65.17% 32.93% 18.44% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Britannia Bulk”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $45.47 million 0.88 $37.04 million $2.80 1.35 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pyxis Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pyxis Tankers and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.85%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Britannia Bulk on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

