CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Increased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 348.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

