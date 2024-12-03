Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 246.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.93.

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $382.94 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $385.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.65.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

