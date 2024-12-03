Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 74.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.