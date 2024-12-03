CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after purchasing an additional 973,145 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 642,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 580,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,476 shares of company stock worth $59,853,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

