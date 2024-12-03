Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

