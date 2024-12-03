CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.95

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Price Performance
LON CTUK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 98,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,767. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 284.35 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.94 ($4.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.17 million, a PE ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.92.
