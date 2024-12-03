CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.95

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CTUK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 98,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,767. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 284.35 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.94 ($4.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.17 million, a PE ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.92.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

