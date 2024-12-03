Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $47,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,114,360.74. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $736,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.