Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Up 15.0% in November

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

CYTH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 12,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.95 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

