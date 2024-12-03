DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 401,618 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 51.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $683,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

DXCM opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

