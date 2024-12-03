Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

