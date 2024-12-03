DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 268,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $16.90.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
