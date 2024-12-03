Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 1.0% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after buying an additional 6,375,371 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,973,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DNB stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
