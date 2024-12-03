Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Hill City Capital LP

Hill City Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for 8.8% of Hill City Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hill City Capital LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $133,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of DY opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

