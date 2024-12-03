Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

NYSE DX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

