E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 217,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

