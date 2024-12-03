Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,873 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

