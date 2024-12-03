Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 726,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,884.61. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,134 shares of company stock worth $2,046,247.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

