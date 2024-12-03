Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $202,585.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,090,895 shares in the company, valued at $29,548,956.20. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 67,031 shares of company stock valued at $647,341.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

