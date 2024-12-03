Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 91,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $15.11.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.