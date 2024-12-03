Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.