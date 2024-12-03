Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.91. 385,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,712,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

