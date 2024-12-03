Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,654,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 2,165,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elite Pharmaceuticals
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.