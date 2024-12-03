Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 13.5% in November

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 892,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 12.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ENI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,268. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on E

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.