Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Kurt Pletcher Sells 222 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $963.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,407. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

