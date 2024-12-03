Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $963.65. 386,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,407. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,441 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

