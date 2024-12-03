Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 3rd (AGI, ALHC, ASHTF, ASTE, AU, AXON, AXP, BIRK, BMWYY, BOSSY)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

