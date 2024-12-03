Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 3rd (AGI, ALHC, ASHTF, ASTE, AU, AXON, AXP, BIRK, BMWYY, BOSSY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

