Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 1,130,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,621,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

The stock has a market cap of $867.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 41.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

