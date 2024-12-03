Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 9,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1,826.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.