Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.29 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $220.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

