Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.