Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.22 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hologic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,971,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 354,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

