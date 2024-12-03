Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

