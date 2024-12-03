Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

